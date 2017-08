Alvarez gives Noon Lions Club football preview

Ennis football coach Jack Alvarez (right) spoke to 70 members and guests at Wednesday’s Lions Club meeting about the upcoming football season, saying, “We have a very special, hardworking group of boys and we will make a very hard run for the state championship.” Also

pictured is member J. Niswonger. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

