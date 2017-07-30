Art exhibition planned for memorial scholarship

The Ellis County Art Association will help to raise funds for the Shelley Nance Memorial Art Scholarship this weekend in Waxahachie. Nance was a 2009 Italy High School graduate who expressed herself through her art, according to her mother Cynthia Nanca, via the Waxahachie Daily Light. Nance got interested in art with Japanese anime, and eventually received accolades for her art including a $13,000 scholarship from the Art Institute of Dallas, according to the Daily Light article. Read the full story and more in your Weekdend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

