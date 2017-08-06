Blooming Grove hires Ennis ISD officer Taylor

For the second time this year, a member of the Ennis Independent School District police department has departed for a head position at a nearby public school system. Kevin L. Taylor, 47, resigned from the EISD to become the new police chief at Blooming Grove ISD. His position will provide coverage at three campuses with approximately 1,000 students. He served in Ennis for five years. Prior to that he was on the police force in Mesquite. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

