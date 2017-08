Burglar shot by homeowner gets 99 years

The 40th District Court of Ellis County has sentenced an Ovilla man to 99 years in prison after he was found guilty of burglarizing a homeowner in 2015. Earlier this month, the same jury convicted Trenton Eugene Sinyard, 37, of burglary of a habitation, where the homeowner shot him during the failed attempt. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

