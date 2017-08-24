Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
City Commission approves master parks plan

The Ennis City Commission approved a master park plans during a regularly scheduled meeting last week. Ennis City Manager Scott Dixon said the master plan, an outline used to explore strategies for all current and future parks, focuses on not only maintaining, but also adding amenities. Some of the future projects on the master plan include new bathrooms, a splash pad and installing a sport court at Jaycee Park, while at Lions Park, tentative plans call for a splash pad.

