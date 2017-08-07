City of Ferris faces ambulance dilemma

Ferris was one city that decided to keep its services with CareFlite in January when Ennis, Red Oak, Waxahachie and Ellis County opted to go with AMR for their ambulance services. Ferris City Manager Bill Jordan now claims CareFlite has fallen short on its promises, according to a report in the Ellis County Press. “The City has determined that CareFlite is in major default of the said contract in

such a manner as to endanger the public health and safety,” Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Comments

comments