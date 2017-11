City Offices to Close No Refuse Collection

The offices of the City of Ennis will be closed for Veterans Day on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017. Garbage collection routes will not be run

on Friday. The regular garbage collection schedule will resume and City offices will reopen on Monday, Nov. 13, 2017.

