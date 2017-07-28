City rebuffs country club re-zone

During last Tuesday's Ennis City Commission meeting, members denied two rezoning requests by a landowner in Country Club Estates. Both requests were brought before the Planning & Zoning Commission a month ago (June 27): one of them seeking approval for the construction of four town homes on 1.786 acres for senior adults, the other asking to turn a large portion of land from residential to agriculture. Donald Smith, who owns over 63 acres, much of it along Sleepy Hollow, had hoped to build a barn and raise eight cutting horses.

