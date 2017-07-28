Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Ennis Daily News

City rebuffs country club re-zone

During last Tuesday’s Ennis City Commission meeting, members denied two rezoning requests by a landowner in Country Club Estates. Both requests were brought before the Planning & Zoning Commission a month ago (June 27): one of them seeking approval for the construction of four town homes on 1.786 acres for senior adults, the other asking to turn a large portion of land from residential to agriculture. Donald Smith, who owns over 63 acres, much of it along Sleepy Hollow, had hoped to build a barn and raise eight cutting horses. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Jul 28 2017. Filed under City news, News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017