City releases timeline for projects

The City of Ennis released a five-year plan for 10 upcoming projects this week, all of which are slated to be completed by 2022, and which will carry a total price tag of $144,300,000 collectively. “This is a great snapshot of all the amazing projects happening in our city over the next five years,” said Ennis Marketing Director Ashley Colunga. “Keep in mind that this is a road map and there may need to be slight adjustments made along the way. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

