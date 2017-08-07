City tax rate set to increase

The city commission established a new maximum tax rate for the 2017-2018 fiscal year at Tuesday’s meeting, although the actual tax rate is not likely to be approved until next month. The commission adopted to set the price ceiling at $0.736 per $100 valuation, with the finalized value not to exceed the rollback rate value of $0.736. “If you take last years estimated values and revenues and add 8 percent, whatever tax rate gets you that amount of money is the rollback rate,” City Manager Scott Dixon said. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

