Commissioners court to hold public hearing regarding tax rate

WAXAHACHIE — The Ellis County Commissioners Court have set a time, date and location for a public hearing where they will potentially
approve a fiscal budget. The public hearing on the new tax rate, proposed at $0.393221, which is down from $0.413599 in FY 2016-17, is anticipated to take place at 2 p.m. on Aug. 22 at the historic courthouse. The proposed tax rate for the budget along with other agenda items will be discussed at Tuesday’s meeting. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

