Commissioners court to hold public hearing regarding tax rate

WAXAHACHIE — The Ellis County Commissioners Court have set a time, date and location for a public hearing where they will potentially

approve a fiscal budget. The public hearing on the new tax rate, proposed at $0.393221, which is down from $0.413599 in FY 2016-17, is anticipated to take place at 2 p.m. on Aug. 22 at the historic courthouse. The proposed tax rate for the budget along with other agenda items will be discussed at Tuesday's meeting.

