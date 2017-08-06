Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Ennis Daily News

Corsicana wreck leaves three dead

A five-vehicle wreck killed three people on northbound Interstate Highway 45 in Corsicana Wednesday night, less than two miles south of Rice. According to a statement from the Texas Department of Public Safety, 25-year-old Powell resident Carlos Rangel drove a Ford Explorer into oncoming traffic, colliding head-on with a Nissan Rogue. All three of the people killed in the wreck were inside the Nissan. DPS lists the deceased as Deniro Orozco-Montes, 35, of Arlington; Priscilla Silva Araujo Valencia, 28, of Sao Paolo, Brazil; and Orlando Orozco, 37, of Miami.
Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Aug 6 2017. Filed under News, Police Beat. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017