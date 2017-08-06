Corsicana wreck leaves three dead

A five-vehicle wreck killed three people on northbound Interstate Highway 45 in Corsicana Wednesday night, less than two miles south of Rice. According to a statement from the Texas Department of Public Safety, 25-year-old Powell resident Carlos Rangel drove a Ford Explorer into oncoming traffic, colliding head-on with a Nissan Rogue. All three of the people killed in the wreck were inside the Nissan. DPS lists the deceased as Deniro Orozco-Montes, 35, of Arlington; Priscilla Silva Araujo Valencia, 28, of Sao Paolo, Brazil; and Orlando Orozco, 37, of Miami.

