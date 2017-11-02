Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
The Ennis News

County Judge Bush seeks re-election

County Judge Carol Bush has announced plans to pursue re-election next November. Holding strong to conservative representation for Ellis County, she seeks to continue delivering on a proven record of economic growth while reducing property tax rates to their 2010 levels.
The Republican, who took office in 2009, has worked to strengthen the financial outlook of the county by adhering to conservative policies and practices. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Nov 2 2017. Filed under County News, News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google

    Photo Gallery

    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017