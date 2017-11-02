County Judge Bush seeks re-election

County Judge Carol Bush has announced plans to pursue re-election next November. Holding strong to conservative representation for Ellis County, she seeks to continue delivering on a proven record of economic growth while reducing property tax rates to their 2010 levels.

The Republican, who took office in 2009, has worked to strengthen the financial outlook of the county by adhering to conservative policies and practices. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

