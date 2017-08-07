County to set date for budget hearings

Ellis County plans to propose a tax rate and set a public hearing for the upcoming fiscal year budget when it meets at the Historic Ellis County Courthouse Tuesday. Since 2012, Ellis County’s tax rate has remained steady at roughly 0.38 per $100 assessed property value. Once a public hearing is set and a tax rate is proposed, the county will welcome taxpayers to comment. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Comments

comments