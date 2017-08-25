Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
County Commission approves 2018 budget

WAXAHACHIE — Ellis County Commissioners approved decreasing county property taxes for residents at the Tuesday meeting. The proposed
two-cent tax cut for the upcoming fiscal year would lower the tax rate from $0.413599 to $0.393221. “I am excited and proud today,”
said Judge Carol Bush. “Not only with the approval of this budget and tax rate, but our bond approval rating is high and we are in a great position right now.” Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

