County Commission approves 2018 budget

WAXAHACHIE — Ellis County Commissioners approved decreasing county property taxes for residents at the Tuesday meeting. The proposed

two-cent tax cut for the upcoming fiscal year would lower the tax rate from $0.413599 to $0.393221. “I am excited and proud today,”

said Judge Carol Bush. "Not only with the approval of this budget and tax rate, but our bond approval rating is high and we are in a great position right now."

