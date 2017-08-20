Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Ennis Daily News

Czech band celebrates 50-year anniversary

One of the most-beloved Polka bands in Ennis, the Jodie Mikula Orchestra, will celebrate its 50th anniversary with an event on Aug. 26 at the KJT Auditorium. The band that was founded in 1967 by Jodie Mikula, began as a small family Czech band that included mom and dad and their three sons – Ken, Nick and Andy. The bonds of family, relatives and culture has seen the music and Czech traditions of Jodie's orchestra remain vibrant for five decades. Originating in the middle of the 19th century in Bohemia, which is now part of the Czech Republic, polka is a genre that describes both the music and its accompanying dance. Listening to one song makes dancing easy to understand and, when it comes to toe tapping, impossible to resist.

