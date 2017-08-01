Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Czech pioneer merchant’s home is a fitting heritage

A stone’s throw from progress lies history. Ennis ISD’s expansion of facilities on the site of the old Lions Stadium and gymnasium almost a decade ago originally threatened the nearby Novy House but its owner, Mary Ann Lamkin, stood firm. Although in time she sold sections of her land to accommodate the current site of Jack Lummus Intermediate, she never considered selling her historic home. “I think we need to update our schools to better serve students’ education, but it’s also a great thing that the new can coincide with the old,” Lamkin said at the time. Her grandfather, pioneer Czech merchant Joe Novy, built the familiar mansion with stone lions flanking its entrance in 1917. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

