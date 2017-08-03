DPS troopers seize marijuana plants in traffic stop

Apparent marijuana traffickers were arrested by state troopers Friday after a routine traffic stop in Ellis County, according

to a statement from the Department of Public Safety. At around 8:27 a.m. troopers pulled over a Chevrolet Tahoe towing a U-Haul trailer, which was traveling south on U.S. 287 near Ennis. Inside the U-Haul trailer were six marijuana plants, a little more than half-an ounce of marijuana, and approximately 4.5 grams of concentrated THC reductions in the form of nine oil cartridges.

