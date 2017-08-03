Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Ennis Daily News

DPS troopers seize marijuana plants in traffic stop

Apparent marijuana traffickers were arrested by state troopers Friday after a routine traffic stop in Ellis County, according
to a statement from the Department of Public Safety. At around 8:27 a.m. troopers pulled over a Chevrolet Tahoe towing a U-Haul trailer, which was traveling south on U.S. 287 near Ennis. Inside the U-Haul trailer were six marijuana plants, a little more than half-an ounce of marijuana, and approximately 4.5 grams of concentrated THC reductions in the form of nine oil cartridges.
Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Aug 3 2017. Filed under News, Police Beat. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017