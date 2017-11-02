Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
The Ennis News

Eagle Scout project a real trailblazer

Ennis Boy Scout Zivan Zuniga has completed a project that the whole community can appreciate and enjoy. Not only was his plan the culmination of his goal to achieve Eagle Scout rank by recently wrapping up his Eagle Scout Project at the Kachina Trail natural
conservation site in Ennis, but also it was proof that possibilities are endless when a whole community is behind you. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Nov 2 2017. Filed under Local, News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google

    Photo Gallery

    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017