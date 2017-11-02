Eagle Scout project a real trailblazer

Ennis Boy Scout Zivan Zuniga has completed a project that the whole community can appreciate and enjoy. Not only was his plan the culmination of his goal to achieve Eagle Scout rank by recently wrapping up his Eagle Scout Project at the Kachina Trail natural

conservation site in Ennis, but also it was proof that possibilities are endless when a whole community is behind you. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

