EISD raises lunch prices

Students from preschool through high school will experience a dime rate hike in lunch prices, starting with the new school year. Sodexo, who prepares and serves all meals at Ennis Independent School District campuses, had the price increase approved by the school board. Early Childhood, elementary and intermediate schools, now $2.35, previously charged $2.25 for the standard meal, while junior and senior highers, now slated for $2.60, paid $2.50 per person. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

