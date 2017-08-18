EISD touts new student support program

During a recent visit to the Lions Club, Ennis ISD Superintendent John Chapman touted the school district's involvement in various programs outside the classroom. One of those programs, Kids Hope USA, is a mentoring program that works exclusively through local churches, teaching them to engage their members in one-to-one relationships with at-risk public elementary school children. "So far there are 14 churches involved and 250 volunteers lined up, and hope to have four more churches onboard soon.," Chapman said.

