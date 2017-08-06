Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Ennis Athletic Dept. warns of scam

The Ennis athletic department issued a statement regarding reports of a scam under the name, “Ennis Project Coordinators.” It has targeted local businesses seeking money for t-shirts and
towels to be used as give-aways at football games. Assistant athletic director David Kilpatrick stressed to the community that Ennis does not use third-party advertising agencies to collect money for promotional purposes. “We take great pride in doing the work ourselves and knowing that 100 percent of advertising dollars stay in Ennis to help our student-athletes,” explained Kilpatrick. Questions regarding the subject should be directed to the athletic office at 972-872-7374. Kilpatrick said there are several options for advertising that are available, which can be discussed by calling the same number. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

