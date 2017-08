Ennis Ave. project eyes Dec. finish

The Texas Department of Transportation projects a completion date of Dec. 30 for the Ennis Avenue/Business 287 widening that will add a center turn lane from Clay Street to McKinney Street. According to Ellis and Navarro County area engineer Darwin Meyers, the project is on schedule at this point after some early delays. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

