Ennis congressman commends Senate on debating healthcare bill

Rep. Joe Barton (R-Ennis) stated Tuesday his pleasure with the U.S. Senate for allowing debate about the current state of healthcare in the country. “The facts here are simple; Americans have suffered long enough under the Affordable Care Act. “The Senate took an important step forward by allowing debate on the repeal and replace of Obamacare,” Barton said. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

