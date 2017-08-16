Ennis counters scary state trend

Texas leads the nation in a number that it should not be proud of, according to a recent study by noheatstroke.org. The state is number one with seven children’s hot-car deaths so far this year, matching the state’s total in all of 2016. Ennis Police Lt. Mike Hopson said although it has been some time since the department has responded to a heat related vehicle child welfare call, but it is something it does not take lightly. “If a child is injured we are going to follow the law,” said Hopson. “I have kids that I transport to school and elsewhere, sometimes you just have to make a mental note or write down somewhere that you have them in the car with you. If you don’t transport them on a regular basis you should be even more diligent.” Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

