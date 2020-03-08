Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.

Ennis director’s play opens in Dallas

Article Image Alt Text

Although Theatre Rocks! Artistic Director Bill Rhoten is looking forward to his next locally-produced locally – An Orphan’s Adventure which opens April 24 – he and his team of cast and crew, as well as his managing director (and wife) Suzanne are preparing for the Richardson premier of Mojave, an ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!