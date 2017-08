Ennis Eyes Eclipse

What was seen in parts of the nation as the first total solar eclipse since 1918, Ennis moon-gazers were treated to a partial, crescent-shaped sun on Monday afternoon. The partially obstructed view of the curved sun failed to temper the excitement of many people downtown.

Witnesses noticed a tangible decrease in heat while Nikki Cohan reported her chickens went to roost. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

