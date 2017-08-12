Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Ennis Police raid two homes Friday

Police raided two homes Friday afternoon, one of which was being used to distribute crack/cocaine, according to Ennis police. One of the homes was located on Milam, although Police didn’t release details about that raid. The second home was on the corner of West Latimer and Northwest Main Street, where at least one person was arrested, police said. Officers could be seen searching the inside of the house as well as a car that was stopped adjacent to the house on Northwest Main Street. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

