Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Ennis Daily News

Ennis teen killed in wreck

An Ennis teen was killed in a Friday accident along I-45 near Ferris, according to a close family friend. Juan Arriaga, 19, was on his way home from his job at a Dallas feed store near Interstate 20, when he wrecked near Malloy Bridge Road near Ferris. According to Ferris Police, the wreck occurred on the Dallas side of the county line, and the Ennis News was unable to obtain details about the
wreck before press time. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Aug 9 2017. Filed under Local, News, Police Beat. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017