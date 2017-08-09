Ennis teen killed in wreck

An Ennis teen was killed in a Friday accident along I-45 near Ferris, according to a close family friend. Juan Arriaga, 19, was on his way home from his job at a Dallas feed store near Interstate 20, when he wrecked near Malloy Bridge Road near Ferris. According to Ferris Police, the wreck occurred on the Dallas side of the county line, and the Ennis News was unable to obtain details about the

wreck before press time.

