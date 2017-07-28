ERMC names Mercy Award winner

Onely Hunter, whose inspirational life is an exemplary tale, was recognized as the 2017 Mercy Award winner at Ennis Regional Medical Center. The honor is for one employee from each of LifePoint Health’s approximately 76 hospitals, a member who profoundly touches the lives of others and best represents the spirit and values on which the company was founded. Hunter, according to Terri Barton, director of marketing, “is a great employee, mother, wife and friend.” Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Comments

comments