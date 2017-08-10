Ex deputies plead guilty to stealing guns from evidence room

DALLAS–Two former North Texas deputies face up to 10-year prison terms after pleading guilty on Monday to stealing confiscated guns and pawning the weapons or selling them online. Federal prosecutors in Dallas said about 40 guns were stolen from an Ellis County Sheriff ’s Office evidence room that were meant to be destroyed. Former Lt. Philip Gary Slaughter, who supervised the evidence,and ex-Deputy Thomas Glen Smith pleaded guilty, in separate plea deals since July, to possession or sale of stolen firearms. Both await sentencing. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Comments

comments