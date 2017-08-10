Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Ennis Daily News

Ex deputies plead guilty to stealing guns from evidence room

DALLAS–Two former North Texas deputies face up to 10-year prison terms after pleading guilty on Monday to stealing confiscated guns and pawning the weapons or selling them online. Federal prosecutors in Dallas said about 40 guns were stolen from an Ellis County Sheriff ’s Office evidence room that were meant to be destroyed. Former Lt. Philip Gary Slaughter, who supervised the evidence,and ex-Deputy Thomas Glen Smith pleaded guilty, in separate plea deals since July, to possession or sale of stolen firearms. Both await sentencing. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Aug 10 2017. Filed under News, Police Beat. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017