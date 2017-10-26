Fabric store celebrates Midlothian opening

MIDLOTHIAN – JOANN, the leading fabric and craft specialty retailer in America, is bringing creative inspiration to Midlothian with the

grand opening of its newest store on October 26, 2017. The opening brings a one-stop option for shoppers to find the encouragement and supplies they need to complete any creative project. With more than 865 stores across the nation, JOANN offers an extensive range of crafting, floral and seasonal accessories, fabrics, tools and finished merchandise, as well as in-store classes and project ideas. To celebrate the opening, shoppers will enjoy three days of giveaways, special pricing and more. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Comments

comments