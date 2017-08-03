Farmers Market preparing for final months

Entering their final three months of the 2017 season, Ennis Farmers Market appears to be saving their best for last. Five special events are on tap, starting with the grand opening of the new Minnie McDowal Park on Sat., Sept. 16. The long-awaited finish of the downtown park will include live music, though the name of the band was not disclosed. Mary Davis, the coordinator of the Farmers Market, said that while scorching temperatures have effected mostly the vendors, the weekly average in attendance still hovers around 500. Slated for April through October, the weekly market is open from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

