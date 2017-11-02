Ferris police searching for Pizza Hut gunmen

FERRIS – Ferris police said they are on the cusp of making arrests after two suspects were involved in the robbery of a Pizza Hut on Oct. 20. The theft took place at 11:55 p.m. in the 300 block of Interstate Highway 45. According to police, two masked gunmen entered the back door of the Pizza Hut. There were four young adult employees that were on duty. The gunmen threatened them with guns, said Chief Eddie Salazar.

