FreshPet’s colorful leader, Willie Everett

Blessed with an abundance of energy and optimism, FreshPet’s selection of Willie Everett to lead their expansion to Ennis looks like a hand-in-glove fit.
Not only does the Springfield, Missouri native have the leadership goods and decades of experience in food and beverage management, but the likable Willie confesses to being ...
PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!
Click here to read Ennis News
Ennis News
P.O. Box 100
Ennis, TX 75120
972.875.3801
© The Ennis News 2020