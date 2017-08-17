GAKAC, partners with a purpose

A decade of serving the needs of the Ennis community over the weekend witnessed Give A Kid A Chance help close to 1,400 students and families. The annual back-to-school project collaborates with a host of organizations, athletic teams, cheerleaders, businesses, churches and the EISD. According to organizer Marty Nelson, 20-25 local service providers were at the event. “We are very grateful to Unity in the Community for organizing this component,” he said on Tuesday. Overall, he said what most pleases him is “seeing people from all segments of our community come together to help our neighbors. It warms my heart to see people and pastors from a dozen or

more churches working side by side for a common purpose. We are at our best when serving someone else’s needs before our own.” Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Comments

comments