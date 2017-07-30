Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Ennis Daily News

GAKAC to serve nearly 25% of students

Nearly a quarter of EISD’s 6,000 students will benefit from the ninth annual Give A Kid A Chance event that is set to take place from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Ennis High School on Aug. 12. Just about that many, 1,200, will volunteer to serve the needs of those who enter the front doors. While director Marty Nelson says 75 percent of needed school supplies have arrived, there is a
need for volunteers to stuff them into the backpacks each child will receive on Aug. 6. Interested children, youth, adults and seniors should arrive at 1405 Lake Bardwell Dr. at the Bardwell Commons at 2 p.m. for the two-hour preparation. Read the full story and more in your Weekdend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Jul 30 2017. Filed under City news, News, School news. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017