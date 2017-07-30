GAKAC to serve nearly 25% of students

Nearly a quarter of EISD’s 6,000 students will benefit from the ninth annual Give A Kid A Chance event that is set to take place from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Ennis High School on Aug. 12. Just about that many, 1,200, will volunteer to serve the needs of those who enter the front doors. While director Marty Nelson says 75 percent of needed school supplies have arrived, there is a

need for volunteers to stuff them into the backpacks each child will receive on Aug. 6. Interested children, youth, adults and seniors should arrive at 1405 Lake Bardwell Dr. at the Bardwell Commons at 2 p.m. for the two-hour preparation. Read the full story and more in your Weekdend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

