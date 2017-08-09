Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Glen Campbell dies at 81

NASHVILLE (AP) — Glen Campbell, the affable superstar singer of “Rhinestone Cowboy” and “Wichita Lineman” whose appeal spanned country, pop, television and movies, died Tuesday, his family said. He was 81. Campbell’s family said the singer died Tuesday morning in Nashville and publicist Sandy Brokaw confirmed the news. No cause was immediately given. Campbell announced in June 2011 that he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and that it was in its early stages at that time. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

