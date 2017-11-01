Hixson family revisiting a Halloween classic

It all started in the sleepy little town of Dawson, Texas – November 1, 1985. It was the night after Halloween and the eight-year-old

Brandon Hixson, still full from the Halloween candy he had consumed the night before, was curled up on the floor of his grandparent’s living room with his popcorn and comfy blanket by his side. His twin sister, Shawntee and their fun-loving Mema and Papa were on the couch behind him. Brandon’s eyes were glued to the TV set as he watched the original Halloween movie, “The Midnight Hour” make its national debut on ABC. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

