Investigation ongoing after Waxahachie inmate death

The Texas Rangers are still investigating what may have caused an inmate’s death at the Wayne McCollum Detention Center on Saturday morning. According to an emailed statement from the Texas Department of Safety department, Ellis County jail staff found a white male having seizure like symptoms. The inmate was transported to Baylor Waxahachie Medical Center. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

