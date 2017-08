Jana Sanchez hosts meet and greet

Spirits were high at the Ennis Public Library on Thursday night during a meet and greet with Jana Lynne Sanchez. Sanchez, who is campaigning for the 6th Congressional District in Texas in 2018, is vying to win a spring vote against other Democratic hopefuls, her goal is to unseat Ennis resident Joe Barton, who has held the position since 1985. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

