Local private school grand re-opening Aug. 3

New Way Leadership Academy, which was founded in 2013, is nearing the start of their fourth school year. They will host a grand re-opening on Thursday, Aug. 3. Sponsored by the Ennis Chamber

of Commerce, it will take place at 10 a.m. at the school’s new location, 104 NE Main St., just east of the downtown railroad tracks. The central location, across the street from the

Railroad and Cultural Heritage Museum, opened early in 2017 after beginning on North Kaufman near I-45 on the north side. Read the full story and more in your Weekdend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Comments

comments