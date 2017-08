Locals meet HOF’er, Rangers’ idol ‘Pudge’ in Waxahachie

Rangers fans of all ages turned out to the H-E-B in Waxahachie on Wednesday for a chance to meet former Rangers’ catcher and MLB Hall-of-Famer Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez ahead of his famed

No. 7 jersey being retired in Arlington this weekend. Rodriguez signed copies of his book “They Call me Pudge, My Life Playing the Game I Love.” Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

