Longer lines expected at DMV

If you suffer from macrophobia, the fear of long waits, you may want to avoid the Waxahachie driver license office between Aug. 11 and Aug. 21. The Texas Department of Public Safety’s Corsicana driver license office announced Tuesday it would close for the 10-day period for renovations that will “enhance customer flow and efficiency.” Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

