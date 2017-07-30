Man airlifted after wreck caused by inattention: Police

A wreck that sent one man to the hospital via air ambulance is being investigated by police as a “distracted driving” case, according to a police officer who was at the scene of the accident Thursday afternoon. As the helicopter lowered toward a grassy patch near the intersection of Kaufman Street/Business 45 and Interstate Highway 45 at the south end of Ennis, ambulance personnel worked to treat an injured man, who slammed his truck into the back of an 18-wheeler’s trailer, which appeared to be carrying some sort of metal piping. Read the full story and more in your Weekdend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Comments

comments