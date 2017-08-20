Man walking on I-45 killed after being struck multiple times by cars

Garrett Police are investigating the death of a pedestrian on Interstate 45 Wednesday night around 9:30 p.m. Garrett PD Chief Chad Nelson said the man killed didn't have an ID on him, and investigators believed him to be homeless, although they later identified him as Sean Alan Dancer of Nebraska. According to Nelson, the man was attempting to cross the highway and failed to see the oncoming traffic when he was hit.

