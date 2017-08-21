Men caught transporting 186.9 pounds of marijuana

Red Oak Police seized nearly 200 pounds of marijuana in a traffic stop. The vehicle was pulled over for multiple traffic violations at around 1:02 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of N. I-35E in Red Oak. An officer detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, according to a report in the Waxahachie Daily Light. The police canine was called out to the location of the stop, and reportedly detected the presence of narcotics, which led to a search of the trunk of the vehicle. Inside, police found large packages of marijuana

weighing 186.9 pounds. The driver, 27-year-old Laredo man Brian Edward Galarza, and the passenger, 25-year-old Austin man Jose Alberto Hernandez-Morales, were taken to county jail in Waxahachie, charged with possession of marijuana greater than 50 pounds but less than 2,000 pounds. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

