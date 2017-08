Midlothian shopping center welcomes new businesses

Midlothian Towne Crossing, a large shopping complex, confirmed signed leases with Ross, Ulta, JoAnn, Famous Footwear, Burkes, Petco,

Chick-Fil-A and Panda Express, according to a post to the City of Midlothian Facebook earlier this week. The shopping center, Midlothian Towne Crossing, will be anchored by Kroger.

