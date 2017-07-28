Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Navy fires warning shots toward Iranians

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A U.S. Navy patrol boat fired warning shots Tuesday near an Iranian vessel that American
sailors said came dangerously close to them during a tense encounter in the Persian Gulf, the first such incident to happen under President Donald Trump. Iran’s hard-line Revolutionary Guard later blamed the American ship for provoking the situation.
The encounter involving the USS Thunderbolt, a Cyclone-class patrol ship based in Bahrain as part of the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet, is the latest confrontation between Iranian vessels and American warships. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

