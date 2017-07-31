Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
No leads in remains investigation

There are no leads in the homicide investigation involving human remains found south of Ennis, near Alma. The human bones were scattered across rural land, including crops and a wooded area off Interstate 45 near Section House Road, and part of those
bones had a Pilot Point High School t-shirt on. Sgt. Joe Fitzgerald with the Ellis County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday morning it doesn't seem there are any missing persons out of the Denton County area, near Pilot Point.

